SET loses 0.56 per cent on worries over QE tapering

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Monday would fluctuate between 1,635 and 1,655 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price of above US$83 per barrel, the government's move to lift the curfew in 17 provinces and the Bank of Thailand's move to relax loan-to-value (LTV) mortgage rule.

"However, the index would be under pressure due to uncertainty the US Federal Reserve signalling it would taper its quantitative easing in November and mass sell-offs of shares after the index hit the resistance line," Krungsri Securities said.