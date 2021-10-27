Wed, October 27, 2021

SET drops 0.51 per cent amid worries over QE tapering

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,627.61 on Wednesday, down 8.36 points or 0.51 per cent. Transactions totalled 69 billion baht with an index high of 1,635.68 and a low of 1,626.56.

The index fell after rising by 1.77 points or 0.11 per cent on Tuesday. 

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Wednesday would fluctuate between 1,625 and 1,645 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with economic recovery and mass buy-ups of stocks whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow.

"However, investors' mass sell-offs of stocks to escape risk before the meeting of the European Central Bank on October 28 and Federal Reserve on November 2-3 would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, KCE, SCGP, KBANK, AOT, IVL, SCB, PTT, PTTEP and DELTA.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,098.24, down 7.77 points or 0.027 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,562.31, down 35.33 points or 0.98 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,393.51, down 159.31 points or 1.09 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,628.74, down 409.53 points or 1.57 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,025.49, down 23.59 points or 0.77 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,074.55, up 40.21 points or 0.24 per cent.

