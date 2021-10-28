SET drops 0.20 per cent amid falling oil price, QE tapering worries

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Thursday would fall to between 1,615 and 1,620 points.

It said negative sentiment of falling oil price after the US oil storage had risen by 4.3 million barrels, plus mass sell-offs of shares amid worries over the European Central Bank would taper its quantitative easing (QE) programme during the meeting, would pressure the index.

"However, mass buy-ups of shares whose third-quarter profit is expected to grow would help the index to rebound," Krungsri Securities said.