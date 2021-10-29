Gold price drops in the opening trade

At close on Thursday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,250 per baht weight and selling price THB28,350, while gold ornaments were THB27,742.80 and THB28,850, respectively.

The spot gold price on Friday morning was hovering around US$1,797 (THB59,696) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday rose by $3.8 to $1,802.6 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset after the US revealed the gross domestic product (GDP) number in the third quarter, which grew at the lowest rate in more than a year and in addition, the depreciation of the US dollar was another buying force in the gold market.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, dropped by HK$50 to $16,670 (THB71,194) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.