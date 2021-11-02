Covid-related lockdowns reduce Thailand’s fuel consumption this year

“The daily consumption of fuel oil and liquefied petroleum gas [LPG] has, however, risen by 14.1 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively," she said.

Meanwhile, she added that the consumption of benzene and Jet A1 fuel rose by 11.1 per cent and 17.4 per cent respectively in September compared to August due to the easing of lockdown measures in 29 “dark red” zones.