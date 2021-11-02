Fri, November 19, 2021

business

Covid-related lockdowns reduce Thailand’s fuel consumption this year

The daily consumption of fuel in Thailand during the first nine months of this year dropped by 5.2 per cent compared to the same period last year. The Department of Energy Business put this down to a decline in economic activities due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Nantika Thangsupanich, the department’s director-general, said on Monday that the daily consumption of Jet A1, benzene, diesel, kerosene and natural gas vehicle (NGV) fuels has dropped by 45.8 per cent, 8.9 per cent, 6.1 per cent, 2.3 per cent and 19.5 per cent year on year, respectively.

“The daily consumption of fuel oil and liquefied petroleum gas [LPG] has, however, risen by 14.1 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively," she said.

Meanwhile, she added that the consumption of benzene and Jet A1 fuel rose by 11.1 per cent and 17.4 per cent respectively in September compared to August due to the easing of lockdown measures in 29 “dark red” zones.

She went on to say that Thailand imported 35,775 barrels per day of different fuel (benzene, diesel, fuel oil, jet fuel and LPG) in the first nine months of the year, marking a 17.2 per cent drop year on year. However, the value of imports stood at 2.24 billion baht per month, up 19.8 per cent due to the rising global oil price.

"Meanwhile, export of fuel in the first nine months stood at 195,666 barrels per day, up 2.1 per cent year on year. The export value accounted for 13.45 billion baht per month, up 58.2 per cent," she added.

