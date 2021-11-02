SET gains 0.25 per cent after falling in previous days

The index rebounded slightly after falling for four consecutive days. The index dropped by 9.65 points or 0.59 per cent on Monday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,600 and 1,625 points due to lack of positive sentiment and slowdown in fund flow.

It said investors were waiting for the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Opec+ due to the expectation that FOMC would taper its quantitative easing programme, while Opec+ would raise oil production capacity by 400,000 barrels per day in December.

"Hence, we advise investors using selective buy strategy as always," Krungsri Securities said.