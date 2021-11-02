Fri, November 19, 2021

SET gains 0.25 per cent after falling in previous days

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,617.89 on Tuesday, up 4.11 points or 0.25 per cent. Transactions totalled 76.90 billion baht with an index high of 1,621.69 and a low of 1,608.64.

The index rebounded slightly after falling for four consecutive days. The index dropped by 9.65 points or 0.59 per cent on Monday.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,600 and 1,625 points due to lack of positive sentiment and slowdown in fund flow.

It said investors were waiting for the outcome of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Opec+ due to the expectation that FOMC would taper its quantitative easing programme, while Opec+ would raise oil production capacity by 400,000 barrels per day in December.

"Hence, we advise investors using selective buy strategy as always," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were SCB, KBANK, KCE, BANPU, SCC, BBL, PTT, HANA, DELTA and ADVANC.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,520.90, down 126.18 points or 0.43 per cent.

China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,505.63, down 38.85 points or 1.10 per cent., while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,377.27, down 99.26 points or 0.69 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,099.67, down 54.65 points or 0.22 per cent.

South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 3,013.49, up 34.55 points or 1.16 per cent.

Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,065.97, down 2.27 points or 0.013 per cent.

