Foreigners invested Bt15.8 billion in Thai shares in October

Aphichart Phubanjerdkul, senior strategic analyst at Tisco Securities Ltd has said that it is estimated that foreigners will continue to buy Thai shares in November, thanks to the country’s reopening and economic recovery in several sectors. “However, the share purchasing in December will start to slow down due to the long holiday season in foreign countries. We might start seeing this trend as early as late November,” he added.

Aphichart further added that toward year end foreign investors are likely to invest more in the Super Savings Fund (SSF) and Retirement Mutual Fund (RMF) as they expect to gain tax benefits from these funds. “However, by early 2022 investors will start selling Long Term Equity Fund (LTF) as it has limited holding period,” he said.



