SET sinks almost 1 per cent on worries over inflation, QE tapering

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Tuesday would fluctuate between 1,635 and 1,655 points.

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from rising oil price and hopes over Thailand economic recovery after the country reopening on November 1.

"However, uncertainty over inflation, the US Federal Reserve's plan to taper its quantitative easing programme this year and signs of stock downward trend would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were HENG, KBANK, SCC, AOT, BANPU, TRUE, PTT, CPALL, ADVANC and GULF.