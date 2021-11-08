Gold price freezes from Saturday trade

The spot gold price on Monday morning was hovering around US$1,820 (THB60,260) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday surged by $23.3 to $1,816.8 per ounce due to support from the fall in US government bond yields, after US non-farm payroll in October surged beyond expectation.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose sharply by HK$120 to $16,830 (THB71,858) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.