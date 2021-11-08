Gold price freezes from Saturday trade

A 9.29am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,400 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,500, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,894.40 and THB29,000, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning was hovering around US$1,820 (THB60,260) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday surged by $23.3 to $1,816.8 per ounce due to support from the fall in US government bond yields, after US non-farm payroll in October surged beyond expectation.
The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, rose sharply by HK$120 to $16,830 (THB71,858) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.
Published : November 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
