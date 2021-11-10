SET slides on worries over inflation, third-quarter performance announcement 

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the SET Index on Wednesday would rise to between 1,635 and 1,640 points.

It said the index gained positive sentiment from rising oil price in line with increasing demand after many countries have reopened, plus the US$1 trillion infrastructure package to boost the economy.

However, uncertainty over rising inflation and stock market volatility during the third-quarter performance announcement would pressure the index, Krungsri Securities said.