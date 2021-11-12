Fri, November 19, 2021

SET rises in the opening trade

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index rose by 6.83 points or 0.42 per cent to 1,639.27 on Friday morning.

The volume of total transactions was 16.87 billion baht with an index high of 1,640.66 and a low of 1,635.63 in opening trade.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value were KEX, SCGP, KBANK, KCE, SVI, CPALL, BAM, HANA, JMART and STARK.

The SET Index closed at 1,632.44 on Thursday, up 1.97 points or 0.12 per cent. Transactions totalled 63.50 billion baht with an index high of 1,634.44 and a low of 1,626.80.

