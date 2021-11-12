Gold slumps on Friday morning

At close on Thursday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,850 per baht weight and selling price THB28,950, while gold ornaments were THB28,334.04 and THB29,450, respectively.



The spot gold price on Friday morning was moving around US$1,859 (THB60,949) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Thursday surged by $15.6 to $1,863.9 per ounce as it continues to be driven by the support in buying gold as a hedge against inflation after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to its highest level in more than 30 years.

The price of gold in Hong Kong, meanwhile, crashed by HK$200 to $17,260 (THB72,592) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.