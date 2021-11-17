Gold price dives down

A 9.29am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,700 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,800, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,182.44 and THB29,300, respectively.
At close on Tuesday, the buying price of gold bar was THB28,850 per baht weight and selling price THB28,950, while gold ornaments were THB28,334.04 and THB29,450, respectively.
Related news:
Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $12.5 or 0.67 per cent to $1,854.1 per ounce.
Published : November 17, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021
Published : Nov 19, 2021