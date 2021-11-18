Fri, November 19, 2021

business

SET rises above 1,650 points despite bad day for Asian indices

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,651.02 on Thursday, up 6.42 points or 0.39 per cent. Transactions totalled 76.53 billion baht with an index high of 1,653.68 and a low of 1,642.50.

In the morning session, Krungsri Securities forecast the day's index would fall to between 1,635-1,640 points.

It said the index would be under pressure due to a sharp fall in oil price amid uncertainty over the US and China would release their oil reserves, plus fund flow volatility due to CME FedWatch Tool forecast the US Federal Reserve would raise the interest rate in March next year.

"However, mass buy-ups of shares which gained specific positive sentiment would help boost the index," Krungsri Securities said.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were TRUE, DTAC, EA, CBG, PTTEP, KBANK, PTT, SCB, ONEE and ADVANC.

Other Asian indices were down with one exception:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,598.66, down 89.67 points or 0.30 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,520.71, down 16.66 points or 0.47 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,579.17, down 132.02 points or 0.90 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 25,319.72, down 330.36 points or 1.29 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,947.38, down 15.04 points or 0.51 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,841.37, up 77.33 points or 0.44 per cent.
Related News

Published : November 18, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Thai business leaders get ready to host massive Apec trade forums next year

Published : Nov 19, 2021

NIA Collaborates with Business Finland on ‘Innovation Diplomacy’ to Push Thailand to Innovative Country

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Baht may appreciate if stronger UK pound pulls down the dollar

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.