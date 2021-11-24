SET gains as several countries release oil reserves  

The index rises after falling by 3.12 points or 0.19 per cent on Tuesday, thanks to the rise in oil price in response to an expectation that Opec+ would suspend its oil output hike plan to deal with several countries' move to release their oil reserves.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, ADVANC, TRUE, KBANK, AOT, EA, PTT, CPALL, DTAC and GUNKUL.
Other Asian indices were mixed:
Published : November 24, 2021
By : THE NATION
