Wed, November 24, 2021

business

SET gains as several countries release oil reserves  

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,649.82 on Wednesday, up 3.40 points or 0.21 per cent. Transactions totalled 86.13 billion baht with an index high of 1,658.60 and a low of 1,647.90.

The index rises after falling by 3.12 points or 0.19 per cent on Tuesday, thanks to the rise in oil price in response to an expectation that Opec+ would suspend its oil output hike plan to deal with several countries' move to release their oil reserves. 

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were BANPU, ADVANC, TRUE, KBANK, AOT, EA, PTT, CPALL, DTAC and GUNKUL.

Other Asian indices were mixed:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 29,302.66, down 471.45 points or 1.58 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,592.70, up 3.61 points or 0.10 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,887.60, down 17.54 points or 0.12 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 24,685.50, up 33.92 points or 0.14 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,994.29, down 3.04 points or 0.10 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,642.52, down 23.60 points or 0.13 per cent.

Related stories:

Related News

Published : November 24, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Alibaba Cloud Reveals Innovations for a Sustainable and Inclusive 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Boonrawd wins two HR ASIA awards as the best company to work for through peoples culture and social responsibility

Published : Nov 24, 2021

PM pleased with level of foreign investment this year

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Strong connections between old and new generations needed to survive under ‘new normal’

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Latest News

Covid-19 crisis leaves 870,000 people jobless | The wrap up-weekly EP.15

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Pattaya fireworks fest beckons

Published : Nov 24, 2021

SET gains as several countries release oil reserves  

Published : Nov 24, 2021

43 giant catfish caught as hunting season opens

Published : Nov 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.