Gold price stays sturdy amid concerns over the new Covid-19 virus variant

A 9.28am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,550 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,650, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,030.84 and THB29,150, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning was moving around US$1,794 (THB60,475) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose slightly by $1.2 to $1,785.5 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns about the new variant of Covid-19 virus in South Africa.
Related news:
Published : November 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021
Published : Nov 29, 2021