Mon, November 29, 2021

business

Gold price stays sturdy amid concerns over the new Covid-19 virus variant

The price of gold in Thailand on Monday morning was unchanged from Saturdays one-time trading price announcement.

A 9.28am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,550 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,650, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,030.84 and THB29,150, respectively.
 

The spot gold price on Monday morning was moving around US$1,794 (THB60,475) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Friday rose slightly by $1.2 to $1,785.5 per ounce due to support in buying gold as a safe-haven asset amid concerns about the new variant of Covid-19 virus in South Africa.

Related news:

Related News

Published : November 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

SET continues to fall amid worries over the latest Covid-19 strain

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Pattaya ready for blockbuster yearend events, says mayor

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Baht continues to weaken as investors worry over new Covid strain Omicron

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Digital marketing agency Primal, led by Forbes 30 under 30 Mark McDowell

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Latest News

SET continues to fall amid worries over the latest Covid-19 strain

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Sighting a rare beauty in Krabi’s Koh Rok Nai island

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Lopburi monkeys enjoy their yearly party despite small human audience

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Fun fact behinds BITEC’s building design

Published : Nov 29, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.