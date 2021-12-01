Gold price continues to drop

At close on Tuesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,550 per baht weight and selling price THB28,650, while gold ornaments were THB28,030.84 and THB29,150, respectively.

The spot gold price on Wednesday morning hovered around US$1,780 (THB59,945) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Tuesday dropped by $8.7 to $1,776.5 per ounce due to pressure after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled an end to the quantitative easing bond purchase program earlier than expected.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, dropped by HK$150 to $16,580 (THB71,613) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.