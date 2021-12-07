Wed, December 08, 2021

SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index closed at 1,609.28 on Tuesday, up 21.09 points or 1.33 per cent. Transactions totalled 74.92 billion baht with an index high of 1,611.58 and a low of 1,595.14.

The index rose after falling by 3.65 points or 0.23 per cent on Friday, thanks to the good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant and rising oil price.

The SET Index on Monday was closed for Substitution for HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday.

The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, SCB, CPALL, PTT, AOT, MINT, BBL, EA, ADVANC and KTB.

Other Asian indices were up with one exception:

  • Japan's Nikkei Index closed at 28,455.60, up 528.23 points or 1.89 per cent.
  • China's Shanghai SE Composite closed at 3,595.09, up 5.78 points or 0.16 per cent, while the Shenzhen SE Component closed at 14,697.17, down 55.79 points or 0.38 per cent.
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed at 23,983.66, up 634.28 points or 2.72 per cent.
  • South Korea's KOSPI Index closed at 2,991.72, up 18.47 points or 0.62 per cent.
  • Taiwan's TAIEX Index closed at 17,796.92, up 108.71 points or 0.61 per cent.

December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

