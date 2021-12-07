SET gains 1.33 per cent on good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant, rising oil price

The index rose after falling by 3.65 points or 0.23 per cent on Friday, thanks to the good news of Omicron Covid-19 variant and rising oil price.
The SET Index on Monday was closed for Substitution for HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great's Birthday.
The 10 stocks with the highest trade value today were KBANK, SCB, CPALL, PTT, AOT, MINT, BBL, EA, ADVANC and KTB.
Other Asian indices were up with one exception:
Published : December 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
