SET expected to fluctuate despite Omicron fears relieved

It said uncertainty over the Omicron Covid-19 variant has relieved after Pfizer said its third jab could deal with the virus, resulting in positive sentiment to the index.
However, it predicted that fund flow volatility due to uncertainty over US Federal Reserve's signal it would taper its quantitative easing programme during the meeting between December 14-15, as well as mass sell-offs of shares to prevent risks during three days holiday, would pressure the index.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB and KBANK, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.
▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, SYNEX and COM7, which are domestic play shares.
Published : December 09, 2021
By : THE NATION
