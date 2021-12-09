SET expected to fluctuate despite Omicron fears relieved

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

▪︎ RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.

▪︎ BBL, TTB, KTB and KBANK, which benefit from news of interest rate hike.

▪︎ HMPRO, CPN, CRC, AMATA, WHA, BTS, BEM, VGI, SYNEX and COM7, which are domestic play shares.