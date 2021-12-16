Gold price sees better signs

A Gold Traders Association report at 9.25am said the buying price of a gold bar was THB28,100 per baht weight and selling price THB28,200, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB27,591.20 and THB28,700, respectively.
At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments were THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.
Comex gold at close on Wednesday dropped by US$7.8 or 0.44 per cent to $1,764.5 per ounce which is the lowest closing level since December 2.
Published : December 16, 2021
