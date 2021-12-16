Gold price sees better signs

At close on Wednesday, the buying price of a gold bar was THB27,950per baht weight and selling price THB28,050, while gold ornaments were THB27,439.60 and THB28,550, respectively.



Comex gold at close on Wednesday dropped by US$7.8 or 0.44 per cent to $1,764.5 per ounce which is the lowest closing level since December 2.

