Gold price freezes during Christmas

A 9.26am report from the Gold Traders Association showed the buying price of gold bar at THB28,600 per baht weight and selling price at THB28,700, while the buying and selling price of gold ornaments is THB28,091.48 and THB29,200, respectively.
The spot gold price on Monday morning was hovering around US$1,811 (THB60,664) per ounce, after the price of gold moved in a narrow range in the past weekend, as all major gold markets around the world were closed for the Christmas holidays.
Published : December 27, 2021
By : THE NATION
