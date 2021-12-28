Gold price remains stable

The spot gold price on Tuesday morning hovered around US$1,809 (THB60,684) per ounce after Comex gold at close on Monday dropped by $2.9 to $1,808.8 per ounce due to pressure from selling gold as a safe-haven asset after the US stock market surged due to the uplift retail-sales report during the holiday season, coupled with the easing concerns over the risks of Covid-19 Delta variant.

The Hong Kong gold price, meanwhile, rose by HK$20 to $16,850 (THB72,481) per tael, the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society reported.