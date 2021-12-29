Mon, January 10, 2022

Change in TFEX series, fund flow slowdown expected to pressure SET

Krungsri Securities forecast the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index on Wednesday (December 29) would fluctuate between 1,635-1,650 points.

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from the recent study, stating that Omicron patients developed mild symptoms compared to other variants.

Mass buy-ups of Super Savings Funds and Retirement Mutual Funds to gain tax exemption and window dressing at the yearend would also help boost the index, it added.

"However, the index would be under pressure due to the change in Thailand Futures Exchange series and foreign fund flow slowdown," Krungsri Securities said.

It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

  • HMPRO, CPN, CRC, VGI, SYNEX, COM7 and JMART, which are domestic play stocks.
  • RCL, LEO, III, WICE, SONIC and JWD, which benefit from rising freight rate.
  • EA, GPSC, AMATA, WHA, AH and SAT, which benefit from the government's support on electric vehicles.
  • PTTEP, TOP, PTTGC, IVL and SPRC, which benefit from rising oil price and gross refining margin.
Published : December 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

