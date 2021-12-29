Change in TFEX series, fund flow slowdown expected to pressure SET

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from the recent study, stating that Omicron patients developed mild symptoms compared to other variants.
Mass buy-ups of Super Savings Funds and Retirement Mutual Funds to gain tax exemption and window dressing at the yearend would also help boost the index, it added.
"However, the index would be under pressure due to the change in Thailand Futures Exchange series and foreign fund flow slowdown," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
Published : December 29, 2021
By : THE NATION
