Historic plunge in Meta stocks knocks Zuckerberg off top-10 richest list

This wiping away of $29.8 billion in a single day comes only second to the $35-billion hit Elon Musk took in November when he tweeted that he was selling 10 per cent of his stake in Tesla. According to Bloomberg, Musk lost another $25.8 billion last week.

Meta’s stock dropped when the company warned of weaker-than-expected revenue growth in the next quarter and that Apple’s recent privacy changes would cost it $10 billion, CNBC said.

The 26 per cent drop was Meta’s biggest single-day plunge and wiped more than $200 billion off its market cap which was also a record.