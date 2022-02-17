SET Index to get a ‘boost’ from mass share buy-ups but still see ‘volatility’

“However, uncertainty over tension between Russia and Ukraine would make the index volatile,” Krungsri Securities predicted.

It recommends the purchase of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:

• EA, GPSC, Amata, WHA, AH and Stanly, which will benefit from the government’s electric vehicle promotion package.

• BBL, KBank, KTB, SCB, TTB, BLA and THREL, which would gain from news of a US interest rate hike.

• IVL, SPRC, Gulf, Banpu, TU, CPF, Spali, ORI, WHA, Amata, HMPro, CPN, CRC, BLA, NER, Itel, XO, Ask, UBE, Forth, TH and SNNP, that are expected to grow based on their business turnover last year.