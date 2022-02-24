Baht expected to swing like a pendulum thanks to Omicron, Russia-Ukraine tensions

The Thai currency is likely to move between 32.20 and 32.40 during the day, Krungthai Bank market strategist Poon Panichpibool predicted.
Poon said the baht was likely to fluctuate in a wide range due to the Omicron situation as well as Russia-Ukraine tensions.
However, the Thai currency will not weaken much, he said. If war breaks out, the gold price is likely to increase, which will force investors to sell, especially if the precious metal reaches 1,950 dollars per ounce.
The support level for the Thai currency will be from 32 – a level importers are waiting for so they can purchase dollars – while its key resistance level will be 32.50 – a level eyed by exporters so they can offload their dollars, he said.
Russia-Ukraine tensions are keeping investors in a risk-off state as they aim to decrease possession of risky assets.
Published : February 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 28, 2022
Published : Feb 28, 2022
Published : Feb 28, 2022
Published : Feb 28, 2022
Published : Mar 01, 2022
Published : Mar 01, 2022
Published : Mar 01, 2022
Published : Mar 01, 2022