Sat, March 12, 2022

business

SET Index expected to rise, but feel the heat of Russia-Ukraine war

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) Index is expected to rise to between 1,700 and 1,705 points on Thursday after an increase in the prices of crude oil and coal on the heels of sanctions against Russia, Krungsri Securities said.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve signalling that it would raise the interest rate by 0.25 per cent each time would help boost the index, Krungsri Securities said.

“However, the index would be under pressure due to the war between Russia and Ukraine,” it added.

Krungsri Securities advised investors to closely follow the Fed’s monetary policy and US economic results to be announced on Thursday.

It recommends the purchase of the following as an investment strategy:

• PTTEP, PTT, Top, SPRC, BCP, Banpu and Age, which would benefit from the rising energy prices.

• PSL and TTA, which would gain from a rising freight rate.

• BDMS, Intuch, Advanc and Dtac, which are “defence” stocks.

 

The SET Index closed at 1,689.81 on Wednesday, down 4.47 points or 0.26 per cent. Transactions totalled 107.13 billion baht with an index high of 1,699.58 and a low of 1,684.53.

Related News

Published : March 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai oil companies told to boost reserves as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Published : Mar 11, 2022

FTI wants Test & Go scheme scrapped, subsidies for fuel

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.