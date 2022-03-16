Pandemic sweetens fruit juice markets for Thai exports

“Statistics from global market researching company Mintel revealed that in the past 10 years [2012-2021] Thailand has rolled out the second highest number of fruit juice products worldwide with 3,190 items, or 4.2 per cent of total products in the global fruit juice market,” TPSO director Ronnarong Poonphiphat said. “We are currently slightly behind China which is first with 3,628 fruit juice products, or 4.78 per cent, while Brazil is in the third place with 2,839 products, or 3.74 per cent.”

Ronnarong added that the United States was Thailand’s No. 1 market in 2021, as the country imported $266.3 million worth of Thai fruit juice, or 41.6 per cent of total fruit juice exports. China and the Netherlands are the second and third biggest markets for Thai exporters that are responsible for $48.18 million and $36.22 million worth of fruit juices respectively.