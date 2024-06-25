Thailand’s auto production falls 16.19% in May

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)’s Automotive Industry Club announced on Tuesday that Thailand's auto production in the month of May had dropped by 16.19% year on year to 126,161 vehicles.

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, vice president of the FTI’s auto club, said the drop in production in May compared to last year was mainly attributed to fewer pick-up trucks and sedans manufactured for the local market.

From January to May this year, a total of 644,951 vehicles were manufactured locally, marking a 16.88% fall from the same period last year, Surapong added.

A total of 88,808 vehicles were manufactured for export in May, accounting for 70.39% of the overall auto production in Thailand that month. This was 1% less year on year.