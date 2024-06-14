Samsung sets out to take the user experience to new heights

The new models, marketed as “Tailored Monitor For You” and which underline Samsung’s focus on the premium segment, are divided into three categories based on the consumer's digital lifestyle: Odyssey LED for gamers, Smart Monitor for work and entertainment, and View Infinity for graphic and creative projects.

Speaking at a press conference, Se Yoon Kim, president of Thai Samsung Electronics, pointed out that the updated products provide features and functions that exceed consumers' expectations and take the user experience to new heights.

Claiming to be the first brand to introduce OLED technology to the Thai market, he explained that Samsung is implementing groundbreaking AI with burn-in prevention features to improve the gaming experience and lower energy consumption while also delivering the ultimate visuals for creative work and smooth connectivity to create a complete work and play station.

With prices ranging from 7,990 to 49,990 baht based on capabilities, features and functions, Thai Samsung Electronics believes the models will be well received in the market.

Despite forecasts that Thai consumption will slow, Samsung's latest launch demonstrates its confidence in the country's growth in the smart display segment. Its confidence is backed up by the company's report, which shows that sales of premium smart monitors have increased significantly over the last few years.

Apirada Puapornpong, Thai Samsung Electronics' head of the display business, noted that the company's OLED monitor sales in Thailand from 2022 to the first quarter of this year have shown significant year-on-year growth, led by the gamer display segment which has seen more than 100% growth.