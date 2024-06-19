Vimut Hospital launches targeted treatment for working people

The four are a Headache Clinic, a Gerd and Constipation Clinic, an Arrhythmia Clinic, and Nose and Sinus Clinic.

The move is part of Vimut Hospital’s expansion plan for this year, which aims to achieve a revenue target of 1.3 billion baht, a 30% increase over 2023.

The decision is supported by GFK Institute research that revealed the health and wellness of Thai workers is at risk because Thais work an average of 50.9 hours per week, which is higher than the global average of 40 to 44 hours.

These extended work hours significantly increase the risk of common diseases among working-age people, which are frequently associated with unhealthy lifestyles. Inadequate rest, insufficient physical activity, an unhealthy diet, stress, pollution exposure, and prolonged sedentary screen time all contribute to these health problems.

Citing the most common health problems that workers face, hospital director Somboon Tosborvorn stated that if these issues are not addressed properly, they will become chronic symptoms that may progress to severe disease at a later date.

This makes handling the situation early on critical, with a precise diagnosis and a team of medical experts on hand for treatment.