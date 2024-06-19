Vimut Hospital launches targeted treatment for working people

The four are a Headache Clinic, a Gerd and Constipation Clinic, an Arrhythmia Clinic, and Nose and Sinus Clinic.
The move is part of Vimut Hospital’s expansion plan for this year, which aims to achieve a revenue target of 1.3 billion baht, a 30% increase over 2023.
The decision is supported by GFK Institute research that revealed the health and wellness of Thai workers is at risk because Thais work an average of 50.9 hours per week, which is higher than the global average of 40 to 44 hours.
These extended work hours significantly increase the risk of common diseases among working-age people, which are frequently associated with unhealthy lifestyles. Inadequate rest, insufficient physical activity, an unhealthy diet, stress, pollution exposure, and prolonged sedentary screen time all contribute to these health problems.
Citing the most common health problems that workers face, hospital director Somboon Tosborvorn stated that if these issues are not addressed properly, they will become chronic symptoms that may progress to severe disease at a later date.
This makes handling the situation early on critical, with a precise diagnosis and a team of medical experts on hand for treatment.
“Vimut Hospital addresses lifestyle imbalances and cumulative stresses that increase the risk of chronic diseases to meet the comprehensive healthcare needs of the working-age demographic, which bears the responsibilities and pressures of the economy. Furthermore, it seeks to combat silent threats that may unexpectedly jeopardise health, potentially leading to serious conditions,’” he said.
These four new specialised clinics will assist patients, particularly those of working age, or those over the age of 15, in determining the source of their illness so that they can receive the appropriate treatment and recover completely, he added.
Moreover, as individuals in this working-age population frequently prioritise their responsibilities over their own health, Somboon observed that the group may ignore warning signs and unknowingly suffer from serious illnesses.
The four specialised clinics, which are staffed by expert physicians, are expected to demand.
Citing headaches as an example, he said that headaches from stress or lack of sleep should not be treated carelessly as in some cases, the symptoms could develop into a brain tumour. Another example is acid reflux disease, which has been found by several medical surveys to be prevalent among individuals of working age, many of whom cite it as a congenital disease.
“The truth is that acid reflux disease should not be a congenital disease. It can be fully treated. The root of the problem simply needs to be diagnosed so the symptoms can be resolved,” Somboon said.
Suvanich Triamchanchoochai, Vimut Hospital’s deputy chief executive officer, said the opening of four new specialty clinics demonstrated a significant trend in the hospital industry: expertise in treating specific diseases.
He explained that the trend emerged strongly following the Covid-19 pandemic, when hospitals around the world upgraded their treatment to cover basic disease and symptom management.
To become more competitive, a hospital must specialise in order to attract patients and maintain credibility.
As Vimut Hospital also aims to serve international patients, Suvanich believed it is critical for the hospital to offer specialised services in each disease in terms of in-depth diagnosis and direct treatment. This will help save patients both money and time while improving hospital efficiency.
“We are confident that its four new clinics meet the needs of the younger generation, which prioritises self-care to avoid serious illness. We are committed to providing international standard healthcare, including prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation, with meticulous care provided by skilled specialists,” he said.
Pichit Kangwolkij, acting chief executive of Vimut Holding Hospital and deputy group CEO of Pruksa Holding, stated that the hospital currently has an 8% international patient population, which accounts for 12% of overall revenue.
To be one of the few Thai hospitals capable of providing comprehensive medical services to international patients, he stated that Vimut must increase its revenue from international clients to around 50%.
At present, the majority of international patients come from the CLMV region (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam), with a few from the Middle East and Australia.
However, he said that the board is not setting a time limit for achieving that goal, adding that given its current growth and timeline, Vimut will undoubtedly achieve its goal.
With the total year target revenue of 1.3 billion baht, a 34% increase over the previous year, he noted that the first five months of revenue this year have already exceeded expectations, with a 36% increase.
Looking ahead, Pichit revealed that the hospital plans to open more specialised clinics in the second half of the year. Meanwhile, in order to attract international clients, ViMUT is collaborating with partners to open an in vitro fertilisation (IVF) specialised clinic for infertility treatment aimed at Chinese couples.
“We already have IVF medical professionals working for us. We are in talks with other joint ventures about how we can reach out to Chinese clients. This specialised clinic is set to open early next year,” he said, adding that all of the efforts are aimed at creating a sustainable society that prioritises the well-being of all.
Established in May 2021, Vimut Hospital is a unit of Pruksa Holding, a Thai real estate developer, with the goal of becoming a centre of excellence that helps people improve their quality of life. The hospital is Pruksa’s first investment in the medical industry. Vimut is a tertiary care hospital with 236 beds and 18 floors. Since its inception, the hospital has concentrated on cardiovascular and brain diseases, diabetes, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, hepatology, and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs).