Survey reveals most Thais prefer short trips over long vacations

The “American Express Travel, Dining, and Luxury Trends Research for Thailand” survey highlights a strong recovery in the travel sector, which could have economic implications for both domestic and international destinations.

The findings revealed that Thai consumers are set to significantly increase their travel spending in 2024, with seven out of 10 respondents planning at least three to four vacations this year.

The survey also reveals intriguing travel behaviours among Thais. The preference for shorter trips, such as long weekends, is clear, with 55% preferring these getaways. This trend is likely due to the increased pace of modern life and the need for frequent breaks.

Furthermore, the survey demonstrates an increasing interest in experiential travel.

Eight out of 10 respondents prioritise dining out and a sizable proportion allocate funds for activities (46% for Millennials and Gen Z, 48% for Gen X) and shopping (59% for Millennials and Gen Z, 76% for Gen X), making it clear that Thais want more than just relaxation during their vacations.

This shift to immersive experiences is expected to benefit a broader range of businesses, including local artisans and adventure tour operators.

The economic effects are far-reaching. Hotels, restaurants, airlines, and local businesses benefit from increased tourist spending and the increase in domestic travel is creating jobs, boosting local economies and contributing to overall growth.