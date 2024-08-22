Rusal drives carbon neutrality in cable and EV battery industries

Currently, ALLOW INERTA aluminium is produced at Rusal’s Krasnoyarsk Aluminium Plant (KrAZ). The first batches of metal were shipped in 2021 to companies from the packaging, energy, automotive and electronics industries. More than 4,100t of metal were produced during pilot tests of the technology.

Recently, ALLOW INERTA has begun to be produced and submitted for further performance testing in many industries including the cable and batteries for EV industries.



Rusal’s partner, an international manufacturer of cable and wire products, has successfully tested and endorsed the quality and conformity of the ultra-low carbon wire rod to the declared technical specifications. The wire rod made with ALLOW INERTA metal will be used for the partner’s renewable energy projects.