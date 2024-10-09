GULF founder to buy stakes of shareholders opposed to merger with INTOUCH

Broker UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand) expects the merger to significantly boost market capitalisation by 870 billion baht. However, investors are cautioned against rushing to buy shares, as the price has already been factored in the positive news.

According to a recent report submitted to the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) by Gulf Energy Development, Sarath Ratanavadi, founder and major shareholder of the company, has expressed his intention to acquire shares from shareholders who oppose the merger.

The purchase will be made at 56.50 baht, which was the closing price of GULF's shares traded on the SET on October 2. The founder will purchase from the objecting shareholders during the period October 17-30.

INTUCH has also notified the SET that Sarath intends to purchase shares from dissenting shareholders at 91 baht, which was the closing price of INTUCH's shares traded on the SET on October 2.

Previously, GULF had informed the SET that an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders had approved the merger of GULF and INTUCH with 99.9931% of the votes in favour.

Kitphon Praipaisankij, deputy managing director and director of analysis and strategy at UOB Kay Hian Securities (Thailand), believes that the merger of GULF and INTUCH and the creation of a new company would result in a substantial market capitalisation, equivalent to one-fourth of the Thai stock market.