Nation TV investigative programme wins Anti-Corruption honour

The sixth edition of the awards aimed to honour and encourage people, organisations, agencies and media outlets to maintain their good governance for the benefit of the country and themselves, Ek said.

Meanwhile, Chotima thanked the judges and organisers of the Anti-Corruption Awards 2024, saying the award was an honour for Nation TV and herself to continue efforts towards creating a transparent and fair society.

“Nation TV would like to assure that we will continue dealing with all types of corruption,” she said, adding that corruption posed a challenge in making a change in the society.