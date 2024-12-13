Nation TV investigative programme wins Anti-Corruption honour

The awards ceremony at the Strategic Studies Centre in Bangkok was presided over by former House speaker Chuan Leekpai and Anti-Corruption News Agency chairman Ek Leungsaard.
An appreciation plaque was awarded to Nation TV host Chotima Jankong for the episode that highlighted corruption in the procurement of textbooks worth over 1 billion baht at the Office of the Welfare Promotion Commission for Teachers and Educational Personnel.
The sixth edition of the awards aimed to honour and encourage people, organisations, agencies and media outlets to maintain their good governance for the benefit of the country and themselves, Ek said.
Meanwhile, Chotima thanked the judges and organisers of the Anti-Corruption Awards 2024, saying the award was an honour for Nation TV and herself to continue efforts towards creating a transparent and fair society.
“Nation TV would like to assure that we will continue dealing with all types of corruption,” she said, adding that corruption posed a challenge in making a change in the society.