Thai Oil eyes raising investment in delayed clean fuel project

Thai Oil Plc (TOP), an oil refinery arm of national oil and gas conglomerate PTT, plans to raise the investment budget in its clean fuel project (CFP) by 63.02 billion baht, plus 17.92 billion baht as interest incurred during the construction period.

The company’s chief executive Bandhit Thamprajamchit revealed on Monday that the move would be proposed to the shareholders’ meeting on February 21, 2025.

He explained that the CFP kicked off in 2018 when TOP invested US$4.82 billion (159.22 billion baht) in a clean fuel initiative, promising interest of $151 million (4.98 billion baht) throughout the five years.

The project would help reduce the cost of oil refining and increase Thai Oil’s capacity in refining crude oil from 275,000 to 400,000 barrels per day, he said.

CPF was scheduled to start operation in 2023, but the construction was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In 2021, project contractor UJV Consortium negotiated to extend the delivery deadline to 2025 and increase the budget by $550 million (18.6 billion baht).