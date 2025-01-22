Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University partners with Huawei

Chulalongkorn University (CU) has established a groundbreaking partnership with Huawei Technologies (Thailand) and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) to cultivate digital talent in the ICT sector, with particular emphasis on cloud development expertise.
The alliance comes at a crucial time for Thailand's burgeoning digital economy. According to Credence Research, Thailand's Data Centre and Cloud Services market, valued at US$1.463 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $3.889 billion by 2032, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate of 11.4% over the eight-year period.
The surge in data generation, a flourishing e-commerce sector, and increasing demand for low-latency services are driving substantial investments in data centre infrastructure. Key sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications, are increasingly dependent on data centres to enhance operational efficiency and manage high-performance workloads.
Speaking at the Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum & Huawei Developer Competition, Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, saying: “By working closely with global technology leaders like Huawei, we can better prepare our students to drive innovation and contribute to the nation’s digital transformation.”
The scale of the challenge is significant, according to Asst Prof Attawith Sudsang from the Faculty of Engineering. “Thailand's workforce market requires over 100,000 positions in Information Technology and digital-related fields annually. Unfortunately, universities, including Chulalongkorn, are struggling to meet this demand,” he explained.
To address this shortfall, Chulalongkorn University has implemented a revolutionary approach to its curriculum.
“We have transformed our programme into one that is more flexible, enabling both students and entrepreneurs to effectively utilise digital technologies, such as cloud computing,” Prof Attawith explained. “Our students now begin their traineeships in their first year of study, ensuring they develop practical digital literacy from the outset.”
Dr Chawapol Jariyawiroj, president of Huawei Technologies (Thailand), highlighted the alignment with national objectives.
“The Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum demonstrates Thailand’s commitment to becoming a regional leader in AI and digital innovation. We support the nation’s Cloud-First and AI strategies, which are fundamental to driving economic growth and advancing the digital economy,” he said.
Huawei’s contribution to Thailand’s digital landscape has been substantial.
“We have cultivated nearly 100,000 digital talents in Thailand over the past five years, including nearly 12,000 advanced cloud AI developers,” Dr Chawapol noted. “Through our ICT Academy programme, we collaborate with more than 50 universities to develop talent through competitions, training initiatives, internships, and technical mentorships.”
Looking towards the future, Dr Chawapol emphasised that cloud AI technology will become increasingly specialised across different sectors.
“Huawei aims to strengthen Thailand’s digital infrastructure, establishing a solid foundation for every industry. As cloud services and AI technologies reach mass adoption, the next phase of digital advancement will focus on developing specialised skills in these technologies. We are committed to supporting universities in nurturing tech talent to become experts in specific fields, such as health tech, ensuring that cloud solutions can be tailored to meet the unique demands of each industry.”
The partnership's potential was showcased at the recent Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum & Huawei Developer Competition, held on January 20-21 at Chulalongkorn University.
The event attracted 300 industry leaders, developers, and academics from across the Asia-Pacific region. Nearly 200 teams, comprising over 600 participants, competed using Huawei’s comprehensive ecosystem, including API Explorer, CodeArts, ModelArts, and DataArts Studio.
Winning projects demonstrated practical applications of cloud technology, including an AI-powered remote speech therapy enhancement system and an intelligent building automation management system.
BUPT, as one of the first institutions to establish a Huawei Academy, shared insights into their approach.
Wang Yao, director of BUPT’s International Office, explained. “As an important training base for digital economy talents and an innovation source for ICT technology, BUPT has always actively explored new models of cooperation with enterprises, particularly through platforms such as the UNTES Future Learning Centre.”
The forum concluded with a Job Fair, where Huawei and more than 10 Thai partners provided opportunities for emerging talent to connect with leading enterprises, fostering a more dynamic industrial ecosystem.
This trilateral collaboration represents a significant step towards establishing Thailand as a hub for the digital economy in ASEAN, combining academic excellence with industry expertise to prepare the next generation of digital innovators.