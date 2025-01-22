Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University partners with Huawei

Chulalongkorn University (CU) has established a groundbreaking partnership with Huawei Technologies (Thailand) and Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (BUPT) to cultivate digital talent in the ICT sector, with particular emphasis on cloud development expertise.

The alliance comes at a crucial time for Thailand's burgeoning digital economy. According to Credence Research, Thailand's Data Centre and Cloud Services market, valued at US$1.463 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $3.889 billion by 2032, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate of 11.4% over the eight-year period.

The surge in data generation, a flourishing e-commerce sector, and increasing demand for low-latency services are driving substantial investments in data centre infrastructure. Key sectors, including financial services, healthcare, and telecommunications, are increasingly dependent on data centres to enhance operational efficiency and manage high-performance workloads.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Cloud AI Forum & Huawei Developer Competition, Prof Dr Wilert Puriwat, president of Chulalongkorn University, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, saying: “By working closely with global technology leaders like Huawei, we can better prepare our students to drive innovation and contribute to the nation’s digital transformation.”

The scale of the challenge is significant, according to Asst Prof Attawith Sudsang from the Faculty of Engineering. “Thailand's workforce market requires over 100,000 positions in Information Technology and digital-related fields annually. Unfortunately, universities, including Chulalongkorn, are struggling to meet this demand,” he explained.

