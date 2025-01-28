Spa brand divana defines sustainability as the new luxury

Thailand’s leading luxury eco-friendly spa and aromatherapy premium brand, divana, has announced ambitious business plans to pave the way for a sustainable future through wellness trends.
To mark its 25th anniversary, the company has allocated a 100-million baht investment budget with the aim of doubling its total revenue to 600 million baht from approximately 300 million baht last year.
The opening of two new luxury spa locations in Pattaya and Chiang Mai is now in the pipeline. The upcoming divana Naga in Pattaya boasts “rebirth and longevity” on the concept “Sustainability is the new luxury”.
As 80% of its customers are international clients, divana is also planning international expansion, currently studying potential markets in ASEAN, the Middle East and China.
Over the next three years, the company also plans to reduce plastic usage and increase the use of sustainable materials in its products. The Scent Bracelet, crafted from recycled silver and lava stone, allows wearers to maintain fragrance without applying perfume on body or clothes.
Elevate Thai massage
Pattanapong Ranuraksa, CEO and founder of divana Wellness, explained that the company, which was launched in 2001, had a mission to elevate Thai massage therapy into a full-scale spa service to promote holistic health.
This vision is closely aligned with divana’s core philosophy of creating value through sustainable living, he said, adding that the company would gain positive sentiment from wellness tourism trends.
“divana is at the forefront of this trend, continuously innovating with new product launches to stay ahead of both domestic and international wellness preferences,” he said.
Thaneth Jiraswakedelok, chief marketing officer and co-founder of divana, emphasised that the brand is dedicated to evolving into sustainable luxury by creating lasting value rooted in divana’s three core principles – wellness, natural and hospitality.
“For us, longevity is not just about living longer, but about embracing a life that is balanced, beautiful, and meaningful, while caring for the planet in a sustainable way,” he said.
According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy is projected to reach US$7 trillion (approximately 230 trillion baht) by 2025.
Between 2020 and 2025, the spa industry is anticipated to grow at an average annual rate of 17.2%, with wellness tourism seeing an even faster growth rate of 20.9%.
Business overview
divana’s core business is divided into two main segments. Its luxury spa business highlights four branches in Bangkok and one each in Chiang Mai and Phuket.
Spa products and aromatherapy retail, meanwhile, boasts over 200 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of items available at 20 locations, including Emsphere, CentralWorld, IconSiam, King Power, Siam Paragon and Emporium.
Additionally, divana operates several prototype ventures, including dii wellness med spa and an F&B business under the name “divana Signature Café”, with three branches in Bangkok and Phuket.
The company also runs the Divana Innovative Academy, a Thai massage and spa training school that provides education and training for therapists based on divana's standard curriculum.