Spa brand divana defines sustainability as the new luxury

Elevate Thai massage

Pattanapong Ranuraksa, CEO and founder of divana Wellness, explained that the company, which was launched in 2001, had a mission to elevate Thai massage therapy into a full-scale spa service to promote holistic health.

This vision is closely aligned with divana’s core philosophy of creating value through sustainable living, he said, adding that the company would gain positive sentiment from wellness tourism trends.

“divana is at the forefront of this trend, continuously innovating with new product launches to stay ahead of both domestic and international wellness preferences,” he said.

Thaneth Jiraswakedelok, chief marketing officer and co-founder of divana, emphasised that the brand is dedicated to evolving into sustainable luxury by creating lasting value rooted in divana’s three core principles – wellness, natural and hospitality.

“For us, longevity is not just about living longer, but about embracing a life that is balanced, beautiful, and meaningful, while caring for the planet in a sustainable way,” he said.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness economy is projected to reach US$7 trillion (approximately 230 trillion baht) by 2025.

Between 2020 and 2025, the spa industry is anticipated to grow at an average annual rate of 17.2%, with wellness tourism seeing an even faster growth rate of 20.9%.

Business overview

divana’s core business is divided into two main segments. Its luxury spa business highlights four branches in Bangkok and one each in Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Spa products and aromatherapy retail, meanwhile, boasts over 200 stock-keeping units (SKUs) of items available at 20 locations, including Emsphere, CentralWorld, IconSiam, King Power, Siam Paragon and Emporium.

Additionally, divana operates several prototype ventures, including dii wellness med spa and an F&B business under the name “divana Signature Café”, with three branches in Bangkok and Phuket.

The company also runs the Divana Innovative Academy, a Thai massage and spa training school that provides education and training for therapists based on divana's standard curriculum.