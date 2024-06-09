‘Limited funding sources forcing Thai SMEs to rely on informal economy’

Speaking at a seminar titled “Credit Guarantee Mechanism, Helper for SMEs in Accessing Funding” held by the Bank of Thailand last week, the federation’s president, Saengchai Teerakulwanit, said that the Thai grassroots economy continues to slow down, with some yet to recover post-pandemic.

Saengchai attributed the slowdown to most Thai SMEs being unable to access proper sources of funding and needing to rely on the informal economy.

To bring the SMEs into the economic system, incentives are necessary, like accessible low-cost funding sources so as to strengthen and increase the capacity of the businesses, he said.

He disclosed that SME loans currently make up only 20% of the total loan portfolio of 18 trillion baht in commercial banks, whereas in state banks, SME loans account for approximately 39% of their loan portfolio.

The SME chief called for three measures from the government: help SMEs access low-cost funding and rehabilitate non-performing loans, enhance their capabilities, and amend some laws and regulations.

