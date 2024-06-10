8 Thai firms apply to join bidding process for 10-year-old rice

Eight Thai companies have handed their qualification details to the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) in an effort to bid for the 15,000 tonnes of 10-year-old rice in the government’s stockpile.

Witthayakorn Maneenetr, Commerce Ministry spokesman, said the eight firms had submitted their envelopes to PWO officials at the Department for International Trade Promotion. The PWO gave the prospective bidders between 9am and noon on Monday to submit their details.

The spokesman said concerns that nobody would participate in the bidding have now been eased because eight firms have taken the first step.