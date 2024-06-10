8 Thai firms apply to join bidding process for 10-year-old rice

Eight Thai companies have handed their qualification details to the Public Warehouse Organisation (PWO) in an effort to bid for the 15,000 tonnes of 10-year-old rice in the government’s stockpile.
Witthayakorn Maneenetr, Commerce Ministry spokesman, said the eight firms had submitted their envelopes to PWO officials at the Department for International Trade Promotion. The PWO gave the prospective bidders between 9am and noon on Monday to submit their details.
The spokesman said concerns that nobody would participate in the bidding have now been eased because eight firms have taken the first step.
The PWO will check the qualifications and announce the names of those eligible to bid on Thursday. The eligible companies will then have to quote their price on June 17 and the winners will be announced on June 21.
The eight firms who have applied for a chance to bid are:
·
V8 Intertrading Co Ltd (Kamphaeng Phet)
· Thanasan Rice Co Ltd (Chai Nat)
· Ubon Bio Agricultural Co Ltd (Ubon Ratchathani)
· Ubon Bio Ethanol Plc (Ubon Ratchathani)
· SSMR Karnkaset Co Ltd (Nakhon Sawan)
· Sup Saeng Thong Rice Ltd (Suphan Buri)
· Sahatan Co Ltd (Nakhon Pathom)
· B N K Agriculture 2024 Co Ltd (Nakhon Sawan)
The PWO will auction off the remaining 15,000 tonnes of rice that was part of the stockpile under Yingluck Shinawatra government’s rice-pledging scheme. The rice had been stored for more than 10 years in two warehouses in Surin.
There are 11,656 tonnes in 112,711 bags in the Kittichai 2 warehouse and 3,356 tonnes in 32,879 bags in the Poonphol 4 warehouse.