Pimphattra worried about economy, plays down flood risk to factories

Pimphattra was commenting on concerns that Thailand was transitioning from the El Niño to the El Niña phenomenon that could bring a lot of rains and floods to the country.

She said her ministry had been preparing measures to prevent flooding in industrial estates all along and the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand had also drafted measures to cope with floods step by step.

Moreover, large factories that survived the great flooding in 2011 have also devised their own measures to prevent or mitigate floods, she said.

Pimphattra said what was more worrying than floods was the economic situation in the first half of this year, which had become problematic.