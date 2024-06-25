Support from all sides needed to fulfil Thailand’s medical hub dreams

Citing the 2023 Allied Market Research, BOT said that the value of global medical tourism would expand from 3.7 trillion baht to 8.5 trillion baht in 2027. Medical tourism in Thailand, meanwhile, is expected to grow from 310 billion baht to 760 billion baht by 2027.

The reason behind the rapid expansion of medical tourism in Thailand is the high cost for the same treatment in developed countries, it said.

In a survey covering 95 Thai private hospitals in 2021, BOT learned that most foreign patients in Thailand came from the Middle East and Asia, including Kuwait, Qatar, Myanmar, United Arab Emirates and Cambodia.

Hospitals’ in-patient department generated the highest revenue of 18.75 billion baht, followed by 15.33 billion baht in the out-patient department, BOT said, adding that hospitals in Bangkok generated the highest revenue of 28.97 billion baht.