Petroleum sector again tops 10 biggest revenue earners in Thailand

Department director-general Oramon Sapthaweetham said that the department had analysed financial data and business performance to assess the overall and detailed economic growth trends in the country.

The top 10 businesses by revenue across various sectors were as follows:

1. Manufacturing of petroleum refinery products: 3.84 trillion baht

2. Wholesale of watches and jewellery: 3.12 trillion baht

3. Retail jewellery stores: 2.39 trillion baht

4. Manufacturing of passenger cars: 1.56 trillion baht

5. Manufacturing of other parts and accessories for motor vehicles: 1.55 trillion baht

6. Sales of new passenger vehicles: 1.45 trillion baht

7. Commercial banking: 1.11 trillion baht

8. Real estate: 1.07 trillion baht

9. Retail sales of automotive fuel at specialised stores (petrol stations): 1.02 trillion baht

10. Wholesale of liquid fuels: 0.96 trillion