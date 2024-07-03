Thai government to launch economic stimulus measures for 3% growth

“While we are waiting for the digital wallet scheme to be implemented, we must have measures to stimulate money circulation in the economy,” Paophum said.

“I’ll propose more measures to the Cabinet within one or two weeks.”

He said loan measures would be considered by the government because they don’t require a high budget for implementation.

Paophum added that the government would also increase its loan guarantee so that SMEs could access more loans.

Paophum said he had also discussed with the State Enterprise Policy Office to push for public-private partnership investments in the development of basic infrastructure in second-tier provinces, which would facilitate tourism in the future.

On Wednesday, Paophum gave a speech on “Unlocking The Growth Potential of Secondary Cities” at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel when he announced the Thailand Economic Monitor report.

During the speech, Paophum said the Finance Ministry had compiled Spatial Economic Fundamental Index (SEFI) and found that while the main cities had an average SEFI of 0.081, secondary cities were at minus 0.046 and the figures reflected a wide economic gap.

