Government sees soft power as a tool to reduce social inequality

Surapong said soft power promotion would trigger management restructuring in the country, such as centralised budgeting to work on the strategy and establishment of creative culture promotion offices. The Soft Power Act is expected to be completed by mid-2025, he added.

On decentralisation, he said locals should take a role in driving the soft power strategy, such as setting up provincial creative and design centres, and soft power subcommittees.

“Public and private sectors should collaborate on driving the soft power strategy,” he said, adding that the public sector was responsible for legal amendment, building an ecosystem and setting up funds to facilitate the private sector.