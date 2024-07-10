Cash handouts: Boon or bane for Thailand’s long-term growth?

Economic experts recently warned that the government’s cash handout policies, aimed at lifting people above the poverty line, could negatively impact Thailand’s financial status in the long term.

Thailand has remained at the “developing” country level since it was rated by the World Bank in 1988. The country’s GDP per capita, a key development indicator, sits at around US$6,900 or 230,000 baht – more than 50% less than the $15,000 or 500,000 baht per annum required to achieve high-income status.

To achieve this, the Thai economy must expand by 10% year on year. However, its economic growth has stagnated, averaging only 1.5% in the first quarter of this year.