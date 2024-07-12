Will Trump’s return affect trade with Thailand?

The US presidential election in November 2024 is expected to have multifaceted global impacts, affecting the economy, trade, interest rates, inflation and geopolitical conflicts among others.

A CNN poll found that 70% of Americans believe the Democrats could win if they replace President Joe Biden with another candidate.

Ath Pisalvanich, an independent scholar and international economics expert, highlighted potential global economic risks if Donald Trump were to return as president. During Trump’s previous term (2017-2020), he pursued protectionist and exclusionary economic policies, waging a trade war against China.

What if Trump returns?

If Trump returns, policies like “America First” are expected to intensify, affecting countries like Thailand, which have significant trade surpluses with the US.

Industries linked to the US could also face higher import tariffs and scrutiny of Chinese manufacturing bases that relocated to Thailand and ASEAN for export to the US. This poses risks of dumping and higher tariffs.

Thailand’s trade with the US could be significantly affected, especially given Trump’s nationalist policies that may result in withdrawal from international agreements like the WTO, TPP, UNESCO, the Iran Nuclear Agreement, and the Paris Agreement.