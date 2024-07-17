South Australia keen to collaborate with food and agriculture sector

South Australia is looking to collaborate with Thailand on enhancing the food and agriculture industries, its governor Frances Adamson said during her visit to Bangkok last week.

Adamson, who was in the Thai capital from July 8 to 11, told Nation Group’s Krungthep Turakij that South Australia is paying attention to Thailand as its fifth export market following China, the US, India and Malaysia.

She said the visit was also part of Canberra’s Southeast Asia Economic Strategy 2040, which comprises actions in four categories to realise the commercial potential between Australia and Southeast Asia, namely raising awareness, removing blockages, building capacity and deepening investment.

“My focus is not only the Southeast Asia Economic Strategy 2040, but also Ignite Thailand because there are common interests on which we can work together,” she said.

The Ignite Thailand scheme was announced by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin in February and laid out ambitious plans for making the country hubs for tourism, medical treatment, food, aviation, logistics, electric vehicles, digital economy and finance.