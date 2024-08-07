World Bank report highlights challenges in becoming a high-income economy

Drawing on the past 50 years, the “World Development Report 2024: The Middle Income Trap” provides a comprehensive roadmap for developing countries to overcome the so-called "middle-income trap".

It found that countries typically encounter a hurdle when their gross domestic product (GDP) per capita reaches around US$8,000 – a level considered middle-income by the World Bank.

Since 1990, only 34 middle-income economies have transitioned to high-income status, with many of these benefiting from European Union membership or oil discoveries.

At the end of 2023, 108 countries were classified as middle-income, home to 6 billion people – 75% of the global population. These nations generate over 40% of global GDP but also account for more than 60% of carbon emissions.

They face unprecedented challenges including ageing population, rising protectionism in developed economies, and the imperative to accelerate the energy transition.

World Bank Group chief economist Indermit Gill pointed out that the battle for global economic prosperity will largely be won or lost in middle-income countries.