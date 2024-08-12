Banks put in place measures to minimise lending risks

This comes as the country continues to experience a significant economic slowdown, with lower-than-expected exports and household debt exceeding 90% of gross domestic product (GDP).

In addition, a combination of geopolitical tensions and trade disputes has created a complex operating environment for businesses and consumers alike. The subsequent strain on consumer spending and debt repayment capabilities is exacerbating concerns about the financial health of both borrowers and lenders.

As a result, major banks are implementing stricter lending policies to mitigate risks. This trend, which began in the first half of 2023, is expected to continue through the latter half of 2024.

Kasikorn Bank (KBANK) has announced a more selective approach to lending, focusing on top-tier customers in low-risk categories to mitigate potential loan losses. While maintaining its overall lending target, the bank will closely monitor developments across various sectors.

“Given the increased uncertainty, both locally and globally, banks must continue to monitor various factors. The group to watch out for is the business sector that has not yet recovered,” Kattiya Intaravichai, CEO of KBANK, stated.

Kiatnakin Phatra Bank (KKP) is also adopting a prudent stance, reducing exposure to riskier loan segments such as home loans, car loans, and hire purchase. The bank has tightened lending criteria for mortgage applicants, with a particular focus on those seeking loans exceeding five million baht.